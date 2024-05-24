Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $100.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Vulcan Materials worth $100,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,432. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $257.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.13 and its 200-day moving average is $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

