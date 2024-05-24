Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,087,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609,857 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $89,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

