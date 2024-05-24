Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,035,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $84,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $40.42 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

