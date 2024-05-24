Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 196,272 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $94,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
CIBR stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20.
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
