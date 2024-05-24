Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beachbody (BODI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beachbody (NYSE: BODI):

5/17/2024 – Beachbody is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Beachbody is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Beachbody had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Beachbody was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2024 – Beachbody had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Beachbody stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. 4,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,949. The company has a market cap of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Beachbody Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($2.55). The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%. Analysts predict that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Beachbody Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beachbody Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.