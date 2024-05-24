Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.52.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

