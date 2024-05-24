Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells $11,214.40 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 6,880 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $11,214.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,149.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $50,053.10.
- On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $24,841.05.
Wag! Group Price Performance
Shares of PET remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PET. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Wag! Group Company Profile
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
