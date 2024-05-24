Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Sells $38,851.80 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $38,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,167,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Maziar Arjomand sold 5,870 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $12,561.80.

On Friday, April 5th, Maziar Arjomand sold 4,223 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $8,657.15.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Maziar Arjomand sold 5,166 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $10,486.98.

On Monday, April 1st, Maziar Arjomand sold 11,908 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $23,339.68.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Maziar Arjomand sold 8,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $15,501.56.

On Monday, March 25th, Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,644.86.

PET opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PET shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

