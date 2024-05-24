Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,922,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 486,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,810. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

