Velas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $37.13 million and $1.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00055288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,593,203,385 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars.

