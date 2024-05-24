Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $102,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $111.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

