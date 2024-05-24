Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $149,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,740. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.99. The stock has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

