Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $64,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.52. 55,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,343. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.18 and a 200 day moving average of $240.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

