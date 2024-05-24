Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. 224,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

