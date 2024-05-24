Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 5,687,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

