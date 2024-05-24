Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 153,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 122,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

