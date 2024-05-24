Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi Stock Performance
Valhi stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.81 million, a P/E ratio of 947.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valhi
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Trading Halts Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.