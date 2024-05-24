Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

Valhi stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.81 million, a P/E ratio of 947.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Valhi Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

