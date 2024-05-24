Valhi, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE VHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.75 million, a PE ratio of 926.50 and a beta of 1.42. Valhi has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

