US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,088 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $114,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,275,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $82.88. 1,859,417 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

