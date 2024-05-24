US Bancorp DE Sells 28,036 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,027,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $132,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 809,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.