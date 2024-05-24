US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 878,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,740 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $86,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.27. 9,729,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,808,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.