US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 5.83% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $128,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,070,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 58,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,840. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

