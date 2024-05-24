Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Universal Music Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGNF opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $32.24.
Universal Music Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.