Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGNF opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

