Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Universal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

UVV stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.79. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

