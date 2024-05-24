United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $308.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.44.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $276.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $279.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.55 and its 200 day moving average is $233.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,528 shares of company stock worth $37,060,321 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.