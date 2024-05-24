United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on X shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

