United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $20.12

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.12, but opened at $19.62. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 1,531,173 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

