United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 140,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 685,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after buying an additional 277,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 176.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 109,812 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

