UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,344,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,009,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

