TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Director Luther King, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TXO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 40,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,030. The company has a market cap of $659.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TXO Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TXO Partners by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

