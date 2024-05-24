Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Acquires £170,996 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 78,800 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($217,330.96).

Trustpilot Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.89) on Friday. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.41. The company has a market cap of £944.56 million, a PE ratio of 22,750.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.