Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Trupanion worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP opened at $28.16 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

