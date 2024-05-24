Truist Financial Trims Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Target Price to $22.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE TGI opened at $13.26 on Friday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,919 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,667,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 606,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

