Truist Financial Trims Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Target Price to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.52.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

