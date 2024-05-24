Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2029 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

TRNS opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transcat by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 31.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Transcat by 118.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

