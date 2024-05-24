Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$93.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$91.00 to C$93.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.42.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$1.87 on Friday, hitting C$77.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$79.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.98 and a twelve month high of C$87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

