Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$1.87 on Friday, hitting C$77.45. 3,034,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,114. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.98 and a 1-year high of C$87.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

