Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.49. Approximately 223,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,972,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.