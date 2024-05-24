Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.55 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00009133 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $21.55 billion and approximately $227.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,115.45 or 1.00024590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011508 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00108013 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,920,042 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,908,192.802001 with 3,474,616,223.2535257 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.16221248 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $299,236,408.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

