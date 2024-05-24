Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Toast by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 150,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

