Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock's current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $19.75 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Titan Machinery by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 509,919 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

