Threshold Price Tops $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $379.39 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,430.49 or 0.99954865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011711 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00109091 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03790463 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $16,232,867.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

