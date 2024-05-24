Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,709,000 after buying an additional 272,766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

