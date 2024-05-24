Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,525 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.