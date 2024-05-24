The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after buying an additional 2,505,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,340. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

