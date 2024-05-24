The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,825.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,983 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.9 %

TTD opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

