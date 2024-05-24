The Toronto-Dominion Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
TSE:TD opened at C$75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.98 and a 12-month high of C$87.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
