The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Marcus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 603,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.48. Marcus has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marcus

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.