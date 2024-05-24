The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

