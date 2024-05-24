The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $32.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 799.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 46,247 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

